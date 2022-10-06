Poll: Harriet Hageman 'Overwhelming Favorite' to Oust Liz Cheney, Up 28 Points | 9 June 2022 | Wyoming Republican House candidate Harriet Hageman is the "overwhelming favorite" to oust establishment Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Fabrizio, Lee & Associates polling revealed this week. Hageman leads [neocon scum-bag] Cheney among primary voters by 28 points. Hageman received 56 percent. Cheney only received 28 percent. Hageman's lead has only increased over time. In December, Hageman had only an 8-point lead over Cheney.