Poll: Joe Biden's Approval Rating Sinks to Historic Low of 29 Percent | 10 July 2022 | Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped into the 20s for the first time in his presidency [sic], a Saturday Civiqs poll revealed. Just 29 percent of voters approve of Biden, while 58 percent disapprove. Only 19 percent of independents approve of Biden. Sixty-seven percent disapprove. Among Hispanics, just 36 percent approve. Forty-eight percent disapprove. Biden's approval rating is historically low. According to Gallup, five presidents have sunk into the 20s.