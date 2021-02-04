Insane in the membrane: Poll: Majority of voters plan to wear masks even after the pandemic ends --Less than a quarter say they'll definitely stop wearing them. | 02 April 2021 | A majority of U.S. voters say they'll continue to wear masks even after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new Just the News Daily Poll with Scott Rasmussen. Fifty-three percent of respondents said they'll likely "continue wearing a mask in public when the pandemic is over." Just 41% said they were unlikely to continue doing so, with only 23% deeming it "not at all likely."