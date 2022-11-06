Poll: More Than Half Say Biden Intentionally Letting Gas Prices Soar | 10 June 2022 | More than half -- 53% -- of voters say they believe the Biden administration is intentionally letting gas prices increase to make Americans use less fossil fuels, according to a new poll by Convention of States Action and The Trafalgar Group. Just over 39.6% say they don’t believe it. They poll asked 1,091 general election voters if they believe the administration is intentionally letting gas prices rise to make Americans use less fossil fuels. 77.3% of Republicans say they believe it, compared to 12.9% who say they don't... 24.8% of Democrats say they believe it, while 68.7% say they don't... 56.5% of independents say they believe it, compared to 37.6% who say the don't...