Poll: Record Low 7% of Voters View Mitch McConnell Favorably | 15 Nov 2022 | Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) favorability has hit a record low, according to Civiqs polling released Monday. Just 7 percent of voters view McConnell favorably, while 81 percent view him unfavorably. Among the Republican party, only 18 percent of Republicans approve of McConnell. Sixty-one percent disapprove. Civiqs polling, which dates back to 2018, indicated McConnell has never sunk to a low favorability rating of 7 percent. In February 2021, McConnell's approval rating was 8 percent, reaching 12 percent in June 2021. Since then, it has gravitated between 8 and 11 percent.