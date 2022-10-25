Poll Shows 71 Percent Say U.S. Heading in Wrong Direction 3 Weeks Ahead of 2022 Midterms | 25 Oct 2022 | With fewer than three weeks to go before the 2022 midterm elections, a new poll shows about three-quarters of Americans believe the United States is on the wrong track. About 71 percent of voters said the United States is headed in the wrong direction, and only 20 percent said it's on the right track, according to a poll by Hart Research Associates and Public Opinion Strategies for NBC. Pollsters noted that it is the sixth out of seventh of such polls where the wrong track answer has been higher than 70 percent. In the same vein, some 20 percent of respondents said they believe the U.S. economy will get better over the next year, 26 percent said it will remain about the same, and 50 percent say it will get worse. The 50-percent figure is the highest number on the question dating back to 1994. "These are really difficult numbers for Democrats, and they have had them for months," Bill McInturff, a Republican pollster who works with Public Opinion Strategies, told CNBC.