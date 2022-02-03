Poll: SOTU Viewers Say Biden Did Not Talk Enough About Inflation or Violent Crime | 2 March 2022 | A majority of State of the Union viewers do not believe Joe Biden talked enough about inflation or violent crime, a CNN Poll released Wednesday found. The survey, taken March 1 among 544 respondents, asked viewers if they believe Biden did enough to address certain issues, including inflation and violent crime. Overall, 53 percent said Biden did not do enough to discuss inflation, and 54 percent said he did not do enough address violent crime either. Indeed, Biden only mentioned inflation a handful of times, touting his vague plan to "fight inflation" and build a "better America." Biden spent a sizable portion of his speech on the conflict in Ukraine, and while a majority of the survey's respondents said he addressed it sufficiently in his speech, 64 percent say economic issues in the speech were more important than the situation in Ukraine.