Poll by Vaccine Safety Research Foundation indicates more than a quarter of COVID vaccine recipients were injured after receiving shot | 21 June 2022 | A new poll published on Sunday by the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation indicates more than a quarter of COVID vaccine recipients were injured after receiving the experimental shot. VSRF outsourced the polling company Pollfish to survey 500 randomly selected people exclusively on the effects of the COVID vaccine. The organization's founder and director, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Steve Kirsch detailed the key findings from the survey on his substack on Monday. The survey showed the following, Kirsch notes: 20% of the respondents reported they were vaccine injured... In 87% of the cases where there was a vaccine injury, there was either a doctor visit(s) or hospital stay(s) or both... 45% of the vaccine injured said it would shorten their lifespan. 41% of the injured are unable to hold a job.