Poll Watcher Describes Pennsylvania Election Irregularities, Including 47 Missing USB Cards | 26 Nov 2020 | A Republican poll observer from Pennsylvania's Delaware County, told a Senate GOP Policy Committee hearing in Gettysburg on Wednesday, that he witnessed a range of Election Day irregularities, including 47 USB cards that went missing. Greg Stenstrom, who, besides being a poll watcher, said he is an expert in security fraud, told the hearing that he witnessed a number of chain-of-custody violations, including around mail-in ballots, the balance of votes from drop boxes, and the handling of USB card flash drives--all of which he said broke rules defined by the Delaware County Board of Elections and the election process review. "They didn't follow one," Stenstrom said. "It shocked me that this could happen," he added.