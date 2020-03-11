Poll Watchers Denied Entry Into Philadelphia Polling Stations - Trump Campaign | 03 Nov 2020 | Certificated poll watchers have been denied entry into polling locations in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, according to Mike Roman, the Trump campaign’s director of Election Day operations. In a video posted to Twitter by Will Chamberlain, editor-in-chief of political magazine Human Events, a pair of poll workers appeared to be telling a man that his poll watcher certificate wouldn't grant him access to the Philadelphia polling place. "I have a citywide watcher's certificate," the man can be heard saying in the video. In a follow-up post, Chamberlain identified the man as Gary Feldman, whose certificate stated that it "authorizes the individual to watch in any ward/division in Philadelphia." Despite presenting the certificate, Feldman was told repeatedly that the document "is not for this location."