Pollster Frank Luntz conducted a focus group on Fauci. 'Self-serving' and 'liar' were generous terms | 19 March 2021 | Pollster Frank Luntz conducted a focus group that highlighted how little GOP voters trust Dr. Anthony Fauci in comparison to their personal doctors when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine. On Thursday, "Special Report" with Fox News host Bret Baier spoke with Luntz who explained that the focus group of 19 Trump voters from across the country expressed "real concern, doubt, if not distrust of Anthony Fauci and what he has to say." "I have tuned him out, frankly, I have no opinion anymore," Doug from California stated. Others were far less kind and called Fauci a "liar," a "puppet," and a "flip-flopper." They said he was "inconsistent" and "self-serving" as well.