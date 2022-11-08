Pollster: Hageman Leading Cheney by 57 Points Among Likely Republican Voters | 11 Aug 2022 | Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman is leading Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) by 57 points among Republican voters likely to vote in the Wyoming GOP primary, Brian Harnisch, the director of the University of Wyoming's Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center (WYSAC) stated on Thursday. "When looking only at residents who say they are Republican and likely voters in the primary, we actually see Hageman leading by roughly 50 points," the Wyoming pollster said about the August 16 primary race. The poll sampled likely Wyoming voters from all political affiliations from July 25-August 6 and has a four point margin of error.