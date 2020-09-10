Pompeo says he expects more Clinton emails to be released before election | 09 Oct 2020 | Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday he expects his agency will release more of Hillary Clinton's emails in the coming weeks after President Trump publicly urged him to be more aggressive in going after the former secretary of State and other political rivals. "We've got the emails, we're getting them out. We're going to get all this information out so the American people can see it," Pompeo said during an interview on Fox News. "We're doing it as fast as we can. I certainly think there'll be more to see before the election," he added when pressed about the timing.