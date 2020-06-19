You are here

Home

CLG News

Your Source for Deep-State Truth

Click here!

Donate to CLG

Subscribe to Syndicate

Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading 'lies,' 'fully-spun half-truths' and 'falsehoods'

Fri, 06/19/2020 - 00:37 — legitgov

Pompeo slams Bolton account as spreading 'lies,' 'fully-spun half-truths' and 'falsehoods' | 18 June 2020 | Secretary of State Mike Pompeo chastized former White House national security adviser [deep-state dirt-bag] John Bolton on Thursday, saying reported episodes from his upcoming book are untrue. In a statement released via email Thursday with the subject line, "I Was In The Room, Too," the secretary said Bolton is "spreading a number of lies, fully-spun half-truths, and outright falsehoods." "It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton's final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people," Pompeo said.

  • Share
  • Email this page