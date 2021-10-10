Popular WLOX anchor loses job for refusing to get COVID vaccine: 'I preserved my integrity' | 5 Oct 2021 | Rather than be vaccinated against COVID-19, Meggan Gray gave up the job she loves as a morning news co-anchor at WLOX-TV. The popular morning news anchor parted ways with the Biloxi-based TV station on Sept. 30, the day WLOX's parent company, Gray Television, required employees to be vaccinated. In a Facebook post, Gray said she faced termination if she did not comply with the corporate policy, which says all employees, guests, outside contractors and tenants must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The "Good Morning Mississippi" co-host has been with WLOX for 18 years... "I may have lost my job, but I preserved my integrity," she wrote. Gray also said goodbye to her viewers at the end of her last broadcast, her voice choked with emotion.