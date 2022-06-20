Populism Rising: Le Pen's National Rally Makes Historic Gains as Macron Loses Parliamentary Majority | 20 June 2022 | Roundly rebuking his neo-liberal globalist political philosophy, the French public has refused to grant President Emmanuel Macron a parliamentary majority as Marine Le Pen's populists on the right and an ecological alliance on the left surged at the ballot box to strip the once self-described "Jupitarean" leader of his ability to govern France firmly. Just under two months after securing a second term as President of France, Emmanuel Macron and his Ensemble! coalition have suffered a disastrous result in the final round of voting in the parliamentary elections on Sunday, securing just 245 seats, far short of the 289 necessary to maintain a governing majority and at the low end of polling projections leading up to the vote. The night's true victor -- at least in terms of exceeding expectations -- was perhaps Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN), which saw a surprising result of 89 candidates elected to the National Assembly, the most in the history of the party, including its predecessor National Front.