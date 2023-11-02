Portion of Montana airspace closed for 'Department of Defense activities' - FAA later reopens airspace | 11 Feb 2023 | The Federal Aviation Administration announced Saturday it issued a temporary flight restriction over a portion of Montana shortly after an unidentified object was shot down over Canada and later said the restriction was lifted. "The FAA closed some airspace in Montana to support Department of Defense activities," the FAA told Fox News Digital in a statement on Saturday evening. The airspace closed down was is in the area around Havre, Montana not far from the U.S. border with Canada. The FAA said the directive was "effective immediately until further notice." Shortly after, the FAA says the airspace has been reopened but did not provide further details.