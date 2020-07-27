Portland chaos: 22 face federal charges over weekend violence --The violence ranged from looting to arson and other destruction of property | 27 July 2020 | 22 people were arrested and are facing federal charges for their roles in protests over the weekend at the federal courthouse in downtown Portland, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon. Protests since May 26 have been followed by nightly criminal activity, including assaults on law enforcement officers, according to court documents. Other activities detailed in court documents include destruction of property, looting and arson, with the attorney’s office calling the federal courthouse "a nightly target of vandalism." According to the attorney's office, six people have been charged for alleged criminal conduct during a protest beginning Thursday last week and extending into early the next morning...