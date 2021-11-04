Portland ICE building set on fire during Saturday night protest - reports | 11 April 2021 | Rioters in Portland, Oregon, allegedly set fire to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building late Saturday night, according to videos posted on social media. Police and protesters faced off outside the building near the Willamette River waterfront, according to freelance journalist Chris Landis. Federal agents reportedly used pepper balls in an attempt to disperse the crowd, freelance reporter Grace Morgan reported.