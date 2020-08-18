Portland 'protesters' beat driver unconscious after crashing truck near Black Lives Matter rally | 17 Aug 2020 | A group of 'protesters' beat a man bloody and unconscious in the street after he crashed a truck during a confrontation that unfolded near a Black Lives Matter demonstration in downtown Portland late Sunday night, according to police, witnesses and multiple videos. Several people kicked, punched and pushed the man to the ground after his white Ford slammed into a light pole about 10:30 p.m. near Southwest Broadway and Taylor Street, just blocks from a rally outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, videos show... Portland police said in news releases Monday that they received a report of protesters chasing the truck before its driver crashed -- and that the group attacked the driver afterward.