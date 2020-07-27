Portland protesters topple fence at federal courthouse early Sunday, agents deploy tear gas, riot declared on 59th night of demonstrations | 26 July 2020 | Thousands of demonstrators turned out in Portland and around the country Saturday, in solidarity with the city's opposition to federal law enforcement use of force and tear gas against protesters and marking two months since the day George Floyd was killed. By early Sunday, protesters had breached the reinforced fence around the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in downtown Portland. Federal agents deployed multiple rounds of tear gas, and Portland police shortly after declared the gathering a riot about 1:15 a.m... At the start of the night, thousands of people gathered peacefully in downtown Portland near the courthouse.