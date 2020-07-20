Portland protests: Trump threatens to send officers to more US cities | 20 July 2020 | President Donald Trump has threatened to send more federal law enforcement officers to major US cities to control ongoing protests. Mr Trump on Monday criticised a number of cities run by "liberal Democrats", including Chicago and New York, saying their leaders were afraid to act. He said officers sent to Oregon had done a "fantastic job" restoring order amid days of protests in Portland. Local officials say the federal officers are making matters worse.