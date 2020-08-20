Portland Rioters Set Fire to County Building Full of COVID PPE; Top Cop Begs Them to Stop | 19 Aug 2020 | On the day after Night 82 of The Portland Riots™ (looking for sponsors!), the new police chief is begging rioters to please stop because "the world is watching. We are on the national stage right now." ...On night 82 of the riots, police reported a marauding mob of "several hundred" rioters set fire to the Multnomah County Building just across the river from their previous favorite targets in downtown Portland. That’s where the county commission holds its meetings, social services are doled out, and executives with the sheriff’s office and other top executives have their offices. It also turns out that it's where the region's store of COVID-fighting personal protection equipment (PPE) is stored.