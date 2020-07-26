Portland standoff with US agents ongoing after mayor gassed | 24 July 2020 | The tense standoff between demonstrators and federal police dispatched to Portland, Oregon, dragged on Thursday after the city's mayor was tear-gassed by U.S. government agents as he made an appearance outside a federal courthouse during raucous protests. Mayor Ted Wheeler and hundreds of others Wednesday night were objecting to the presence of federal police sent by President Donald Trump, who labeled the demonstrators as "agitators & anarchists" after Wheeler was gassed. Also, late Thursday a federal judge specifically blocked federal agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland protests.