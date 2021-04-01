Portuguese health worker, 41, dies two days after getting the Pfizer covid vaccine --Sonia Acevedo suffered a 'sudden death' on New Year's Day 48 hours after jab | 04 Jan 2021 | A Portuguese health worker has died two days after getting the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Sonia Acevedo, 41, suffered a 'sudden death' at home on New Year's Day 48 hours after receiving the jab. An autopsy is expected to take place later today or tomorrow. The mother-of-two, who worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto, is not said to have suffered any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated. Ms Acevedo's father Abilio Acevedo told Portuguese daily Correio da Manha: 'She was okay. She hadn't had any health problems. She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn't have any symptoms...I want to know what led to my daughter's death.'