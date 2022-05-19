Possible case of monkeypox being investigated in NYC - health officials | 19 May 2022 | A possible case of monkeypox was being investigated in New York City after a patient with symptoms arrived at Bellevue Hospital, health officials said Thursday afternoon. The city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said their health lab will conduct a preliminary test for monkeypox. If the results are positive the samples will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation. The patient is being cared for with all isolation protocols in place at NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue. Epidemiologists are expected to follow up with any individual that may have been in contact with the patient while infectious, the health department said.