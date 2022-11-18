Possible Ebola case 'investigated at UK hospital' | 17 Nov 2022 | Medics are investigating a possible case of Ebola in a UK hospital, according to a report. Emergency precautions to deal with an "infection control issue" were put in place at an Essex hospital last night. NHS bosses confirmed to The Sun that an area of Colchester Hospital had to be shut down over fears a patient had contracted the deadly virus. An anonymous source said the emergency care centre had been on "lockdown," but it has now fully reopened.