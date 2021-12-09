Postal Service Unions Spent Big on Biden. Now They're Exempted From the Federal Vaccine Mandate | 10 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers will exempt United States Postal Service (USPS) employees who pumped millions of dollars into the 2020 election campaign. A USPS spokesman told the Washington Free Beacon that Biden's mandate, announced Thursday, will not apply to the nearly 500,000 workers who deliver mail to American residents each day. The postal service's status as an independent agency frees it from the purview of the executive order. The exempted workers happen to be members of two of the most influential government workers unions in the country. The American Postal Workers Union and National Association of Letter Carriers spent about $3 million on the 2020 elections, with nearly all of the money going to boost Biden and other Democrats, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.