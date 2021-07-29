Postal workers union bristles at Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate | 28 July 2021 | The influential American Postal Workers Union on Wednesday said, at this point, it opposes a coronavirus vaccine mandate from the Biden administration but encouraged workers to voluntarily take the jabs. "While the APWU leadership continues to encourage postal workers to voluntarily get vaccinated, it is not the role of the federal government to mandate vaccinations for the employees we represent," the union said in a statement obtained by Fox News. The union said in the statement that the safety of its workers is "of paramount importance" but "at this time the APWU opposes the mandating of COVID-19 vaccinations."