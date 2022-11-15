Poster Boy for Vaccination Campaign Dies Suddenly at Just 4 Years Old | 13 Nov 2022 | In a tragic turn of events, Santino Godoy Blanco, just four years old, has passed away from pneumonia on Nov. 3, according to multiple reports. If that name sounds at all familiar to you, that's because Blanco was the face of one of Argentina's various vaccination campaigns. An example of the type of campaign in which Blanco was featured is here, where he is seen promoting vaccinations against measles, rubella, mumps and polio.