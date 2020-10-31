The Post's Twitter account gained about 190,000 followers during blackout | 30 Oct 2020 | The Post gained about 190,000 Twitter followers while it was locked out of its primary account by the social media giant, data shows. That number represents a 10.6 percent increase in just about two weeks, according to analytics tool Social Blade. The spike came as Twitter blocked the news organization from posting during that time period... The missive included an image of The Post's Saturday front page, with the headline "Free bird!" "We're baaaaaaack," the tweet read.