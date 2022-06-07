Potential Richmond July 4 mass shooters charged as noncitizens in possession of firearm, police say --One of the suspects in thwarted Richmond mass shooting had previously been deported | 6 July 2022 | Two illegal immigrants were arrested in a mass shooting plot at the Richmond, Virginia, July Fourth celebration. "A hero citizen picked up the phone and overheard a conversation there was a mass shooting being planned here in the city of Richmond, Virginia," Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith said Wednesday. Two illegal immigrants, 52-year-old Julio Alvarado-Dubon and 38-year-old Rolman Balacarcel, were arrested and charged with being a non-U.S. citizens in possession of a gun after police uncovered a plot that the duo planned a mass shooting at Richmond's July 4 celebration Monday.