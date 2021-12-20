'Potential terrorist' from Saudi Arabia nabbed at US-Mexico border; ties to Yemeni subjects of interest, feds say --Saudi man, 21, was photographed wearing 'Central Oneida County Volunteer' jacket | 20 Dec 2021 | A "potential terrorist" with links to a number of "Yemeni subjects of interest" was captured in Arizona late last week after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol officials announced Monday. The 21-year-old man was apprehended Thursday night entering the U.S. from Mexico through Yuma, Arizona, according to a tweet from Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. He appears to have been wearing a jacket emblazoned with an American flag patch and another that stated: "Central Oneida County Volunteer." The man is allegedly from Saudi Arabia and "is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest."