Powder keg: 61% say United States 'on verge of civil war,' 52% already preparing | 02 Oct 2020 | (Opinion) A majority of Americans are bracing for the possibility of a politically-fired civil war, and more than half are already stockpiling food and other essential items to survive and fight back, according to a new survey shared with Secrets. In the survey, 61% said that the United States is nearing a second civil war, including a shocking 41% who "strongly agree" with that assessment. And 52% are so convinced that it is just around the corner, or after Election Day, that they are putting away food and other essentials, an historic expansion of the prepper movement that has been brewing for years, now driven by fear and coronavirus-induced shortages.