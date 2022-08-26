Powell comments fuel 1,000-point market rout Friday as stocks slide for a second week | 26 Aug 2022 | Stocks plummeted Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in his Jackson Hole speech the central bank won't back off in its fight against rapid inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,008.38 points, or 3.03%, to 32,283.40, with losses accelerating into the close. The S&P 500 fell 3.37% to 4,057.66, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 3.94% to 12,141.71. The major averages declined for a second week. The Dow tumbled 4.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost roughly 4% and 4.4%, respectively.