Powell Files 'Massive Election Fraud' Case in Georgia | 26 Nov 2020 | Attorney Sidney Powell filed a 104-page complaint in the U.S. District Court Northern District of Georgia Atlanta Division. The civil action alleges a plot of "illegally and fraudulently manipulating the vote count to make certain the election of Joe Biden as president of the United States." It's against Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and other election officials. The suit claims to have "incontrovertible evidence" "that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter." "Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded."