Powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake jolts Fukushima area | 14 Feb 2021 | A powerful magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck late Saturday off the coast of Tohoku, leaving at least 50 people injured and knocking multiple power plants offline. The quake, which measured a strong 6 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale -- the second-highest level -- jolted Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures in the Tohoku region. The quake, which was also felt in Tokyo, where it registered a 4 on the Japanese scale, struck at around 11:07 p.m., according to the Meteorological Agency. The epicenter was off the coast of Fukushima, about 220 kilometers (135 miles) north of Tokyo.