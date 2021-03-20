Powerful quake hits northeastern Japan, tsunami warning issued | 20 March 2021 | A powerful quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 shook eastern and northeastern Japan on Saturday evening, and the government initially warned tsunami of up to 1 meter could hit parts of Miyagi Prefecture's coastal areas. The temblor occurred at 6:09 p.m. about 59 kilometers below the surface off the coast of Miyagi, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The agency called off the tsunami warning at 7:30 p.m... Its focus, about 20 km off the Ojika Peninsula in Miyagi, was relatively close to that of the magnitude-7.3 temblor in mid-February which rocked Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures and injured over 150 people. It also came just over a week after northeastern Japan marked the 10th anniversary of the devastating quake and tsunami which triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.