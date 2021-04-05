Powerful teachers union influenced CDC on school reopenings, emails show | 1 May 2021 | The American Federation of Teachers lobbied the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on, and even suggested language for, the federal agency's school-reopening guidance released in February. The powerful teachers union's full-court press preceded the federal agency putting the brakes on a full re-opening of in-person classrooms, emails between top CDC, AFT and White House officials show. The emails were obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the conservative watchdog group Americans for Public Trust and provided to The Post. The documents show a flurry of activity between CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, her top advisors and union officials -- with Biden brass being looped in at the White House -- in the days before the highly-anticipated Feb. 12 announcement on school-reopening guidelines.