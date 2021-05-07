Prepare for mandatory COVID vaccines in September, Army tells commands | 2 July 2021 | The Army has directed commands to prepare to administer mandatory COVID-19 vaccines as early as Sept. 1, pending full Food and Drug Administration licensure, Army Times has learned. The directive came from an execute order sent to the force by Department of the Army Headquarters. Army Times obtained a portion of a recent update to HQDA EXORD 225-21, COVID-19 Steady State Operations. "Commanders will continue COVID-19 vaccination operations and prepare for a directive to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for service members [on or around] 01 September 2021, pending full FDA licensure," the order said. "Commands will be prepared to provide a backbrief on servicemember vaccination status and way ahead for completion once the vaccine is mandated." EXORDS are utilized when the president directs the defense secretary to execute a military operation.