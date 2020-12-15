Pres. Trump files election lawsuit in New Mexico | 14 Dec 2020 | President Trump and his legal team filed an election lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in New Mexico Monday. The lawsuit claims the state broke the law when it allowed drop boxes to be a part of the voting process for the 2020 election. The 42-page lawsuit states that Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver violated federal and state law when she allowed absentee ballot drop-off boxes without proper supervision. The lawsuit wants the elector's process stopped. It also calls for drop-box votes to be properly validated and counted.