Breaking: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for Covid-19 | 02 Oct 2020 | President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus, the President announced early Friday morning. "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!" Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday. The President had said earlier in the night that he planned to quarantine. "Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!" Trump tweeted Thursday night.