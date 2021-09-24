President Donald Trump Responds to Arizona Audit Results: 'I will be discussing the winning results - which show 44,000 illegal ballots' | 24 Sept 2021 | President Donald Trump released a new statement regarding the recently concluded hearing on Arizona Forensic audit. The 45th President promised to discuss it at his rally tomorrow in Georgia. Today, we finally saw the long-awaited results from the Arizona Senate's historic full forensic audit of the 2020 Maricopa County election. The result shows that there were numerous discrepancies found in the audit. Here are some of the findings: Canvass showed over 3,400 more ballots were casted than recorded --Over 9,000 more mail-in ballots were received and recorded than the official number of mail-in ballots sent out by the county --Precincts show more ballots casted on election day than people who showed up to vote. 1,551 extra votes. --Approximately 2,500 ballots were shown in the early vote returns that do not have a voter listed as casting them...