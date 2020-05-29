President of El Salvador says he is taking hydroxychloroquine, 'most of the world's leaders use it' | 27 May 2020 | President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele told reporters Tuesday that he is taking hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by President Trump, in an attempt to ward off COVID-19. Bukele said El Salvador is no longer recommending use of the drug as a treatment, but that he is personally taking it as a prophylactic, according to Reuters. "I use it as a prophylaxis, President Trump uses it as a prophylaxis, most of the world's leaders use it as a prophylaxis," said Bukele... Trump earlier this month made waves when he disclosed he was taking the drug to prevent COVID-19. He's since said he completed the regimen.