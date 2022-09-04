President Trump endorses Dr. Oz for US Senate in Pennsylvania --Trump's spokesperson made the announcement on Saturday | 9 April 2022 | President Trump has endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a Saturday announcement states. "President Donald J. Trump announces his endorsement of Dr. Oz," a tweet from Trump's spokesperson states. "The Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania has a tremendous opportunity to Save America by electing the brilliant and well-known Dr. Mehmet Oz for the United States Senate," a statement from Trump says... "President Trump carefully reviewed all of the candidates for U.S. Senate. Everyone, especially David McCormick -- a pro-China, Wall Street insider, wanted this endorsement. But President Trump wisely endorsed me because I’m a Conservative who will stand up to Joe Biden and the woke Left," Oz said.