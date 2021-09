President Trump Lists Thousands of Fraudulent Arizona Ballots Included in 2020 Election, Showing He Won the State | 25 Sept 2021 | At a rally Saturday evening in Perry, Georgia, President Donald Trump listed a number of issues in Georgia in the 2020 Presidential Election. He then discussed the results from the Arizona audit. Trump began by listing the results from Cyber Ninjas and the 57,000 ballots with identified issues. In Arizona, 17,000 duplicate votes were identified.