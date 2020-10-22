President Trump plans to bring Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski as guest to debate | 22 Oct 2020 | President Trump is expected to bring former Hunter Biden associate Tony Bobulinski as his guest to the final presidential debate Thursday night, Fox News has learned. Bobulinski is a retired lieutenant in the U.S. Navy and the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which he explained "was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family." He said he was brought on as CEO by Hunter Biden and James Gilliar and on Thursday released emails and text messages that appear to show Joe Biden's involvement with his son's foreign business dealings. He was slated to deliver a statement to the media before the debate, and planned to say that he is turning his electronic devices over to the FBI. Bobulinski, in a statement to Fox News, said he does not believe Joe Biden's past claim that he did not discuss his son Hunter's business affairs with him, claiming that Hunter "frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals."