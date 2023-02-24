President Trump Provides Timeline of Biden and Buttigieg Activities Past 20 Days While Ignoring East Palestine, Ohio | 23 Feb 2023 | One day after President Donald J. Trump visited East Palestine and delivered supplies to the forgotten community, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was forced to finally step foot in the town and face the people he has long ignored. It has almost been a month since East Palestine suffered its worst tragedy in their history, yet Joe Biden and his administration have neglected to show up with immediate relief. When President Trump announced his trip to meet the people of the community and bring tractor-trailer loads full of essential supplies to help people still affected by the train derailment, the Biden administration curiously sprang into action and approved FEMA resources that were initially rejected. While President Trump forced the inept federal government and Biden to act, here is how Biden and Buttigieg spent the last 20 days ignoring the concerns of the citizens of East Palestine.