President Trump's brother, Robert Trump, dies at 71 | 15 Aug 2020 | President Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Friday evening at the age of 71, according to a statement released by the White House. Robert Trump died about two weeks shy of his 72nd birthday, Aug. 26. "It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight," Trump said in the statement released late Saturday night... Robert Trump was hospitalized in New York City where the president visited him on Friday.