President's son says 30 agents refused to hand over warrant, kicked lawyer off property, rifled through clothes - and how Mar-a-Lago staff refused to turn off security cameras --He said that they kicked Donald Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb off the property and made her wait at the end of a driveway during the raid | 10 Aug 2022 | Eric Trump revealed FBI agents refused to hand over the search warrant for their raid on Mar-a-Lago and kicked an attorney off the property in a new, incisive account of the Monday operation at the Florida estate. Speaking exclusively to DailyMail.com, the former president's son said the 30 agents who arrived at the property asked staff to turn security cameras off - but they refused. He also said that the attorney was forced to stand at the end of the Mar-a-Lago driveway while the team searched inside - and allegedly used safe crackers to break into his father's safe. He called the raid another 'coordinated attack' on his father Donald Trump and insisted there is no way President Joe Biden was kept in the dark about the search. Eric said that his father's lawyer Christina Bobb was forced to stand at the end of the Mar-a-Lago driveway throughout the raid. "There's 30 agents there," he recalled of the Monday search in a phone call with DailyMail.com. "They told our lawyer...you have to leave the property right now. Turn off all security cameras." "They would not give her the search warrant," he claimed. "So they showed it to her from about 10 feet away. They would not give her a copy of the search warrant."